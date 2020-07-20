Sports News

Nyantakyi was doing something right - Asamoah Gyan

Kwasi Nyantakyi, former GFA boss

Asamoah Gyan believes Kwasi Nyantakyi must have done something right to achieve his feat when he was in office.

The former Sunderland man explained that Ghana’s three streak World Cup qualification, rising to the position of Deputy CAF President, FIFA Executive Council, winning of FIFA U-20 World Cup, among other feats, speak volumes of his achievement.



To Gyan, Nyantakyi helped the development of Ghana football, but his reign was curtailed midway, courtesy a Tiger Eye PI’s documentary almost two years ago.



“Nyantakyi was doing something right. Qualifying to the World Cup three times was no mean an achievement. He was also the Vice-President of CAF and held other high positions—that tell you he was doing okay,” Gyan said on Max TV recently.



He added, “l didn’t support what was going on, but life goes on.”

Nyantakyi’s over a decade administration also witnessed the construction of FIFA goal projects at the GFA Secretariat and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, Black Maidens (U-20 female) FIFA World Cup bronze feat, Black Stars’ AFCON final (2010, 2015), three consecutive AFCON semi- finals, among other feats.



He was accused of corrupt practices.



Nyantakyi has since been replaced by Kurt Okraku after a keenly contested elections held eight months ago in Accra.

