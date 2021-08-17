Nzema Kotoko’s Akese Akese earns Black Stars B call-up

Nzema Kotoko striker Akese Akese with Edmund Ackah

Nzema Kotoko striker Akese Akese is in line for his second Black Stars B game after being selected by coach Annor Walker.

The forward has been invited to join the team as they prepare for two friendly matches in the upcoming international friendly window.



Akese impressed for Nzema Kotoko in the just-ended Division One League, helping the side to a top four finish in Ghana’s second tier league.



In 22 matches played for Nzema Kotoko, the Ivorian-born -Ghanaian found the net 12 times.

His talent is believed to have caught the eyes of Karela United and Medeama who have tempted to lure him from Nzema Kotoko but the management of the club remain resolute in their stance that he is not for sale.



According to Francis Baah, the chairman of the club, the idea of selling their prized asset has not been discussed and that he is confident Akese will lead Nzema Kotoko’s charge for Premier League qualification next season.



“Akese is going nowhere. I said already we need him for our project next season. He will stay with us, I can assure our fans because he has a contract with us,” he said.