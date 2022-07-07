OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko announce Fabio Gama's departure

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko have officially announced the departure of Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama.



Gama after spending two years with the Porcupine Warriors has decided to search for a new challenge.



Kotoko confirmed in a statement issued on July 7, 2022, that Gama had left the club after his contract expired.

"Fabio Gama leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract. Fabio informed Management at the end of the season of his desire to explore other opportunities elsewhere after two successful seasons with the Club," portions of the statement said.



The club further denied a report that they were unable to meet the player's demand.



"He explained the personal and family reasons related to the decision and Management are respectful of same. It was never an issue of the club’s inability to meet his demands as none was made.



“We thank Fabio and his family for many wonderful memories, positive attitude and sense of professionalism during his stay,"



Asante Kotoko wish him the very best in his next adventure," the statement further added.

According to reports, Fabio Gama is reportedly set to join Bahraini giants Muharraq Club.





EE/WA