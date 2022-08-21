OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko announce Seydou Zerbo as new head coach

Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko have officially appointed Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo, as their new head coach for the upcoming season.
The club in their announcement cited that Zerbo has penned a year's deal with an option to extend the contract for another year.
The former Burkina Faso Championship of African Nations (CHAN) team coach replaces Prosper Narteh Ogum, who departed the club after one season.
Ogum stepped down from his role after a reported fallout with the management despite leading the Reds to Ghana Premier League glory.
Seydou Zerbo will now lead the Porcupines in their bid to defend their league title and advance further in the CAF Champions League campaign.
Zerbo in his 9-year coaching career has managed six different clubs - Rail Club du Kadiog, Bankuy Sports, SONABEL, ASFA Yennenga and Union Sportive des Forces Armées.
We are delighted to Announce Burkinabè trainer,— Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 21, 2022
???????????????????????? “K R O L“ ???????????????????? ????????????
as our new Head Coach for one season with an option for a further year.
???????????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????#AKSC #WELCOMEZERBO pic.twitter.com/0C0SseqqBf
EE/BB
- Asamoah Gyan is better than current Black Stars strikers - Dan Kwaku Yebaoh
- Hearts of Oak provide update on situation of midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway
- 'My journey at Kotoko was short-lived' - Narteh Ogum breaks silence on Asante Kotoko exit
- Samartex set to announce their 6th signing
- Samartex MD addresses legal issues raised by Olympics after Annor Walker appointment
- Read all related articles