OFFICIAL: Bechem United confirms Godfred Asiamah signing

Bechem United is gradually becoming a good grounds for former Asante Kotoko players as the latest to join the tall list of former Kotoko players at the club is Godfred Asiamah.
The midfielder has joined the high flying Ghana Premier League side on a free transfer ahead of the start of the second round
He joins the likes of Latif Anabilla, Augustine Okrah who joined Bechem United from Kotoko.
The player has been on the books of the reds since joining from Obuasi AshantiGold in July 2019 on a three year deal.
He promised so much but delivered very little as he was in and out of the Asante Kotoko line up during his stay at the club.
Asiamah played a lot of games when former Kotoko head coach Kjetil Zachariasen was in charge but that quickly changed when he was sacked by the club.
Aside that his Kotoko career has been bedeviled by rampant injuries which made him surplus to requirement at the club.
The midfielder played only 12 matches for Asante Kotoko last season scoring just a goal.
He in the past played for New Edubiase United FC in the Ghana Premier League before joining AshantiGold SC.
- Watch the current state of Hearts of Oak's pobiman project
- Asante Kotoko new bus arrives in Kumasi after unveiling
- Check out Milovan Rajevac's poor record during second spell in charge of Black Stars
- Highlights of Hearts of Oak's defeat to Medeama
- 2021 AFCON: The Black Stars is scheduled to arrive in Cameroon on January 7
- Read all related articles