0
Menu
Sports

OFFICIAL: Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi joins Legon Cities

Former Medeama Goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi .jfif Former Medeama goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Mon, 11 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities have announced the signing of former Medeama and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.

The Royals reached an agreement with the ex-Ghana U-20 goalkeeper last week before the deal was finalized this week.

Eric Ofori Antwi puts pen-to-paper on a two-year deal from the Mauve and Yellows.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper extraordinaire Eric Ofori Antwi on a two-year deal from Medeama SC," wrote Legon Cities on Twitter.

The Mauve and Yellows ended their association with the experienced shot-stopper after five years.

Antwi joined Medeama in 2016 after ending his stint with Asante Kotoko.



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: