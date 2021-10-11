OFFICIAL: Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi joins Legon Cities

Legon Cities have announced the signing of former Medeama and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.
The Royals reached an agreement with the ex-Ghana U-20 goalkeeper last week before the deal was finalized this week.
Eric Ofori Antwi puts pen-to-paper on a two-year deal from the Mauve and Yellows.
"We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper extraordinaire Eric Ofori Antwi on a two-year deal from Medeama SC," wrote Legon Cities on Twitter.
The Mauve and Yellows ended their association with the experienced shot-stopper after five years.
Antwi joined Medeama in 2016 after ending his stint with Asante Kotoko.
We would like to thank Eric for his services and contributions to the club and wish him well in his career.
