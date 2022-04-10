OFFICIAL: Hearts confirm Samuel Inkoom signing

Hearts announced the formal signing via social media

Former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has joined reigning Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak.

Inkoom has signed a one year contract with Hearts of Oak after training with the club for a while.



The journeyman has been without a club since departing Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi in January 2022.



Inkoom has never hidden his desire to make a quick dash home and play for one of the local teams and was linked with a move to former side Asante Kotoko but the deal fell through.



The 32 year old defender started training with Hearts of Oak last month and is thought to have impressed the coaches of the club.

Inkoom played for the likes of D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk , FC Bab.sel, Bastia, Platanias, Boavista, Antalyaspor, FC Vereya among several others.



The well travelled Inkoom has played in teams based in 9 different countries, namely Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Greece, United States of America, Portugal, Turkey, Bulgaria and latest in Georgia.



He has been capped 44 times by Ghana and was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also the 2010 AFCON in Angola.



The former Kotoko defender could face his former side when Hearts play Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.