OFFICIAL: Kelvin Yeboah joins Italian Serie A side Genoa

Italian Serie A side Genoa have announced the signing of striker Kelvin Yeboah from Austrian side Sturm Graz in the winter transfer window.
The youngster who is the nephew of the legendary Tony Yeboah was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but moved to Italy at an early age and will be glad to move back to where he considers home.
He joins Andre Schevchenko's side on a three year contract for a fee believed to be in the region of €6.5m from Austrian side Sturm Graz.
Yeboah, 21, has already played for the Italy U-21 side after turning down a call up from the country of his birth Ghana in November 2021 for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The striker has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far having scored 14 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga whiles providing 8 assists.
He will be teaming up with compatriot Caleb Ekuban who joined Genoa from Trabzonspor in the summer.
