OFFICIAL: King Faisal complete the signing of Medeama's Frank Boateng

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng joins King Faisal from Medeama SC

King Faisal have completed the signing of goalkeeper Frank Boateng ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Faisal have signed the Medeama goalkeeper on a free transfer after putting pen to paper on Wednesday.



Boateng was released by Medeama in August 2021 after making two elementary errors in their FA Cup semi-final game against Hearts of Oak.



Even though the 27-year-old shot-stopper committed school-boy mistakes leading to his termination, he had a decent campaign in the Ghana League last season.

Boateng made 17 appearances where he conceded 15 goals and kept 7 clean sheets.



He will be a direct replacement to Danlad Ibrahim who played on loan for the Green and Whites from Asante Kotoko SC.