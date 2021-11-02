OFFICIAL: Legon Cities part ways with Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

• Asamoah Gyan has left Legon Cities following the expiration of his contract

• The Black Stars striker didn’t register a single goal for the Royals during his stay with the club



• Gyan is now open to join Asante Kotoko



Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC have released striker Asamoah Gyan after the expiration of the latter’s one-year contract.



Asamoah Gyan joined Legon Cities as a free agent after ditching giants Asante Kotoko signing one-year renewable contract with the Royals before the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



Communications Director of Legon Cities, Mr. Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, confirmed Asamoah Gyan’s departure at the club in an interview with Graphic Sports.

"We had a one-year deal with the player and the one year has since elapsed. The two parties have decided to go their separate ways, so the deal was not renewed.”



“After the contract was reviewed, the club and the new manager wanted to go in a certain direction and as a club, we believe that should support the coach,” he concluded.



Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan is eyeing a move to Asante Kotoko after turning down a proposal to join the Porcupine Warriors last season.



