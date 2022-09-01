1
OFFICIAL: Rayo Vallecano sign Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin

Abdul Mumin 865678 Black Stars defender, Abdul Mumin joins Rayo Vallecano

Spanish La Liga side, Rayo Vallecano, have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros.

The former Victoria centre-back has joined Vallecano on a four-year contract that will run until 2024.

The Spanish team announced the deal on transfer deadline day via their Twitter page.

"OFFICIAL | @abdul_mumin30 is a new Rayo Vallecano player. Agreement for four seasons."

The 24-year-old was wanted by both Bournemouth in the English Premier League and Galatasaray in Turkey, but Rayo Vallecano outbid both clubs to sign the promising Ghanaian.

Abdul Mumin, who is a Right to Dream Academy graduate, has now joined his fourth club in his professional career after FC Nordsjaelland, HB Koge, and Vitoria de Guimaraes.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
