OGC Nice reach an agreement with Anderlecht to sign Francis Amuzu

Amuzu Francis And 610x400.png Ghana international Francis Amuzu

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French club, OGC Nice has agreed to a deal to sign Ghanaian-born Belgian attacker, Francis Amuzu, from Anderlecht, L’Équipe has confirmed.

According to L'Équipe, OGC Nice's €8m bid has been accepted by the Belgian giants for the 22-year-old winger, and Francis Amuzu will travel to France for his mandatory medical examinations in the coming hours.

Amuzu took part in Anderlecht’s 2-0 victory in the Europa Conference League qualifiers over Paide in Estonia on Thursday evening, but will now conclude a move with Les Aiglons.

Francis scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists for Anderlecht in 46 appearances in the 2021/2022 Belgium Pro League.

Francis Amuzu is still eligible to play for Ghana despite turning down an offer to play for the Black Stars some months ago.

