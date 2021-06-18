Obamacare upheld: Supreme Court of US vote to uphold Affordable Care Act

Dis go be di third time wey Obamacare survive legal palava

Supreme Court of US don vote to uphold di Affordable Care Act AKA Obamacare for America.

Obamacare na di law wey dey hope to provide affordable health insurance for all Americans.



Dis go be di third time wey di Affordable Care Act (ACA) wey dey popularly known as Obamacare go survive legal palava.



Dis time na Texas and 17 oda Republican governed states dem carry am go Supreme Court.



But di justices rule say dem no get any legal standing to file di case.



Di law wey be one of di signature policy of di President Barack Obama administration ban insurers to deny coverage for pipo wey get pre-existing conditions.



And also di act make am compulsory for millions of Americans to buy health insurance or face tax penalty.

Howeva for 2017, Congress comot di federal fine for pipo wey no gree buy insurance.



Di White House don report say 31 million pipo don dey currently covered under Obamacare.



Di ruling na ontop di legality of di pipo wey file di case to cancel Obamacare and not Obamacare itself.



So e be like we fit see anoda legal gbas-gbos on top di mata.



