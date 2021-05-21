Obasanjo Library: Wetin we know about gas explosion for Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library

Tok tok pesin for Obasanjo say di library go issue official statement ontop di matter

Police for Ogun State Southwest Nigeria don confam di report of gas explosion for Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta on Thursday morning.

Di tok tok pesin for di command Oyeyemi Abimbola say dem still dey gather informate ontop wetin happun dia.



Tori binn comot for local media Thursday afternoon say two pipo die sake of explosion wey happun for di library but police no fit confam am yet.



According to tori wey reach BBC, di gas explode as pipo from maintenance bin dey try fix one air conditioner wey dem discover say dey leak wen dem dey do routine checks of di facility.

Di toktok pesin to di former President, Kehinde Akinyemi tell BC Pidgin say di management of di library go soon issue official statement ontop di incident.



Our reporter wey dey ground report say dem don close di two gates wey enter di library and noone including journalists fit enta di premises.



