Obasanjo on insecurity: 'Unknown gunmen' attacks no go cripple Nigeria

Olusegun Obasanjo say Nigeria go eventually pass di test

One former President of Nigeria get assurance say di present security palava di kontri dey face no go cripple di west African nation.

Olusegun Obasanjo say Nigeria go eventually pass di test.



Baba OBJ (as many dey call am) yan dis during one event to honour Samson Ayokunle, di president of Christian Association of Nigeria.



Obasanjo say wetin Nigeria dey face at di moment na test wey di kontri go overcome.

Oyo state govnor Ayo Makinde and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun wey also attend di gathering all maintain say Nigeria go overcome present security challenges



Di retired general served as Nigeria head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as President from 1999 to 2007.



