Obasanjo say 'Nigeria dey flow wit bitterness and sadness'

Olusegun Obasanjo be former Presido of Nigeria

Former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday say bad leadership don turn di kontri into a land of bitterness and sadness instead of milk and honey.

Di former president tok dis during di launching of one book wey dem write in his name for Abeokuta, Ogun state, southwest of Nigeria.



Chief Obasanjo say bad leadership don make di kontri loose im position for di African continent and even all over di world, say Nigerians dey do well outside di shores of di kontri but if dem come home dem go dey under perform.



E say di kontri get 14million out of school pikins, say make di kontri goment ensure say dem make education available to all pikins otherwise dem go dey breed di pikins dem for future Boko Haram



Dis no be di first time di former president dey attack di kontri leaders and dia leadership styles and e no be di first time im go tok wetin dey raise dust.



See oda times wey Obasanjo statements don raise dust for di kontri



December 2004: Letter to Audu Ogbeh



'I dey laugh and I no dey surprised by your letter of December 6, 2004 because after you don play hide and seek finish, you don finally, as you write to me, show your true colour.'



Obasanjo write dis letter to im den party Chairman Audu Ogbeh, after Ogbeh bin first write to am about wetin happen for Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.



Political 'godfathers' dem bin 'kidnap' di den governor Chris Ngige and for letter wey im write to Obasanjo, im point finger give federal government say dia hand dey inside.

December 2013: BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE



"Body dey pinch me to write dis open letter give you because of some kain thingsā€¦"



Obasanjo write dis letter to di former President Goodluck Jonathan, where im warn am say Nigeria fit go back to military rule because of Jonathan failure to tackle many many problems.



Im tell Jonathan for di letter say make im no seek re-election for 2015.



January 2018. THE WAY OUT: A CLARION CALL FOR COALITION FOR NIGERIA MOVEMENT



'But e get one Yoruba saying 'when lice full your cloth, your fingernails no go ever dry of blood'.



Im latest letter na to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari where im advise say make Buhari go house go rest, and no think to contest for 2019 election.



January 2019 : Buhari don dey behave like Abacha - Obasanjo



For statement wey im release for January 2019 di former president Olusegun Obasanjo say Nigeria don go back to Abacha time wen goment bin dey fight pipo wey dem see as enemy of di head of state.

General Sani Abacha, na Nigeria military head of state wey rule from November 1993 until e die for June 1998.



Obasanjo tok dis one for im kontri house for Abeokuta, Ogun state South West Nigeria where im release statement im call 'Points for concern and action' about di situation of tins as di kontri dey prepare for di 2019 general elections.



Inside di statement, Obasanjo say while di kontri must appreciate Buhari for di small tin e done do, e also good to tok true say Nigeria deserve better now.



"Nigeria deserve better now dan wetin Buhari get to offer. History go note say im come , wetin Nigeria need now na man wey get better physical and mental soundness plus active mind and sense."



Obasanjo also tok say im get serious doubt say di present Independent and Electoral Commission, INEC, get wetin e take to conduct free and fair elections.



"Plus if INEC dey willing, shey di ruling party and goment go allow dem.? Na so Obasanjo tok.



April 2018: Nigerians go be mumu if dem re-elect Buhari for 2019 - Obasanjo



Former president Olusegun Obasanjo don attack President Muhammadu Buhari and di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for April 2018, say make Nigerians no re-elect di goment wey don fail as dem dey prepare for election wey go happun for 2019.



Dis dey come three months after Obasanjo write open letter give Buhari wia im tell am make im no contest for 2019.

Obasanjo tok dis during one visit by di 'New Nigeria 2019 Group' for im house for Ogun State.



Obasanjo say e go be mumu for Nigerians to accept wetin don fail by re-electing di All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari for 2019.



As im dey give APC mouth, Obasanjo also yab im former party PDP.



Im say make Nigerians no collect sorry from dem wey dem just give; im say both APC and PDP no fit save Nigeria.



Di former president also tell Buhari to stop to dey give Nigerians excuse, say na dat kain attitude be why im never achieve results.



Obasanjo wey don rule Nigeria both as military Head of State and civilian president, na person wey like to write well-well. Im don write many books. Im get PhD from di National Open University of Nigeria NOUN.



E rule Nigeria as both military president and later as elected head of state.



July 2019 Obasanjo open letter warn Buhari say 'Nigeria fit suffer Rwanda genocide'



For July 2019 Olusegun Obasanjo, for open letter warn President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di open-letter draw ear about di danger wey dey come for Nigeria if Presido Buhari no take quick-quick action to stop di killi-killi and attacks wey dey happun upandan.



For di letter, Obsanjo tok say if di presido no take care, di kind killi-killi wey happun for Rwanda fit happun for di kontri and wetin happun for Yugoslavia not too long ago fit still repeat for Nigeria.



Inside im letter, Obasanjo ask President Buhari to take sharp-sharp action against di increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry, and killings wey im blame on herdsmen.



Dis letter wey Obasanjo write make di leadership of one pressure group 'Miyetti Allah' call for di arrest and prosecution of di former president sake of say im dey give dia group bad name.



September 2020, Boko Haram, Biafra, poor health system, infrastructure dey slowly cripple Nigeria as "failed state"?



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo for speech wey im give during one consultative event for September 2020 say Nigeria under dis current goment, don dey slowly become a "failed and divided state".



"Economically our kontri don dey become basket case and poverty capital of di world, and socially, we don dey become scatter and insecure kontri," na so di president tok during him speech.



Obasanjo say why di kontri be how im be for im eyes na sake of how current goment bin dey manage Nigeria differences.