Obtaining a World Cup ticket would mean the world to me - Victor Osimhen

Osimhen Victory 98676 Victor Osimhen

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Victor Osimhen wants to play in Qatar in November, and earning a ticket would mean the world to him.

The Black Stars of Ghana stand between Osimhen and that fulfillment, and the Napoli striker will know his fate before the end of Tuesday.

Following a dry first-leg draw in Ghana, Nigeria will meet Ghana at the MKO Stadium in Abuja. The draw means that neither team has an edge going into the game, and the winner on the night gets it all.

“I think it would mean a lot to me. Not just me but the whole team”, Victor Osimhen told NFF TV

"We are really looking forward to this game coming up on Tuesday. Of course, like I always say, it won’t be easy. No game is easy in Africa because it’s very physical. To get the World Cup ticket would mean a lot to this team," he added.

