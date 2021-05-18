Oby Ezekwesili: Nigeria former minister deny claim say she do BBOG to rubbish former president

Former Minister of Education and co-convener of di #Bring Back our Girls, Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and co-convener of di #Bring Back our Girls, Oby Ezekwesili don deny report wey di fly upandan say di BBOG plan to tarnish di image of former president Goodluck Jonathan ahead of di 2015 general election.

Di tok-tok pesin to madam Oby, Ozioma Ubabukor for statement say she no tok dat kain tin and she don begin legal action against those and news organisation wey publish di tori.



E say those wey di publish dis kain fake news na those wey kontinu to deny di failure of di Jonathan administration to act shaperly for 2014 wen Boko Haram kidnap di girls dem.



One report bin shele for social media wey claim say Nigerian Port Authority oga, Hadiza Bala wey goment ask to step aside from office bin join di BBOG project make e do di agenda of Fulani leaders wey dia goal na to remove former presido Jonathan from office.



Di report claim say she say dem plan di Chibok girls kidnapping to tarnish di image of oga Jonathan make Muhammadu Buhari win di 2015 election.

But for her statement, she say all dis wan na fat lie and dat make di general public no mind those wey di sell di fake news and dis bad belle pipo na those wey neva acknowledge di injustice wey di Chibok school girls face.



E say even seven years afta, she no fit describe di BBOG campaign wey lead to di rescue of about 219 students as project to tarnish anybody for electoral purpose.



Ubabukor say di original author of di fake tori, dem don identify am and report am to Facebook, Instagram and oda social media platforms.



