October 2022 FIFA ranking: Senegal still top, Ghana drops out of top 10 in Africa

Black Stars in a group photo

Ghana has dropped one place in the latest FIFA ranking released on October 6 after the September international break.

The Black Stars dropped from 60th in the world to 61st after losing 3-0 to Brazil and winning by a goal to nil against Nicaragua last month.



Even after the drop, Ghana is still 11th in Africa.



The ranking means the Black Stars will still head to the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup as the lowest-ranked team among the 32 qualified teams.

Senegal is still number one in Africa. Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Algeria complete the top five teams in Africa.



See the top 13 teams in Africa below:



