Oda based Kotoku Royals secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League

Kotoku Royals

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

It was a three-horse race heading into the weekend for qualification from the Division One League Zone One but Oda-based Kotoku Royals have picked the sole ticket from that side.

Kotoku Royals played against Tema Youth on Sunday and needed favourable results from the game between Liberty Professionals and Susubiribi United.

Liberty Professionals were held to a draw as Kotoku Royals also played out a drawn game with Tema Youth to secure promotion.

For a long time, it appeared it was between Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals who were jostling for the only ticket from the zone but Kotoko Royals who were lurking took advantage after winning their protest against Hearts of Lions who used an unqualified player.

They join Samartex as the team to have qualified from Division One into the Ghana Premier League with the other zone needing a playoff between Nsoatreman and Tamale City.

The last team based in the Eastern Region that played in the league was defunct Power FC and since then no team has managed to come from there and Oda-based Kotoku Royals have given the Eastern Region a Ghana League representative.

Kotoku Royals becomes the 100th team to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

