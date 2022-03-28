Odartey Lamptey bemoans Ghana's inability to beat Nigeria in Kumasi

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of World Cup play-off tie



Black Stars arrive in Abuja for World Cup playoff return game against Nigeria



Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey believes that the Black Stars should have beaten the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 22, 2022.



The 1991 U-17 World Cup winner stated that he is disappointed that the Black Stars were unable to beat the Super Eagles in Kumasi in order to take a giants step toward the World Cup qualification.



Ghana drew goalless with Nigeria in a game that they dominated and Nii Odartey Lamptey has blamed the inability to create more chances for the stalemate.



“I was impressed but not winning against Nigeria, I was a bit disappointed. If we were going to play about four matches to be able to qualify that would have been fine but not this…I think that we should have done everything to beat them [Nigerians] here.”

“We were not creative enough at the opponent’s half. We had a good midfield but we were not aggressive up front. We didn’t punish the Nigerian keeper enough.”



On the return match, Odartey said, “We have to be a bit cautious when we go to Nigeria. if we go all-out we’ll be punished," he told Accra-based Asaase Radio in an interview.



Nigeria will now host Ghana for the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify ahead of the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



The Black Stars have landed in Abuja ahead of the Super Eagles game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



