Odartey Lamptey resigns from Elmina Sharks

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has resigned from his post as head coach of Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

His resignation comes on the back of Elmina Sharks’ 3-1 defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders on matchday five of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Nii Odartey Lamptey tendered in his resignation letter hours after his defeat to Elmina Sharks according to sportsworldghana.com.

More to follow.