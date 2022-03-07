Oduro Nyarko wants Sulley Muntari invited for Ghana game against Nigeria in World Cup play-off

Sulley Muntari now plays for Accra Hearts of Oak

Administrative Manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Oduro Nyarko, has called on the technical handlers of the Black Stars led by Otto Addo to invite Sulley Ali Muntari for the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer Mondial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month.



Sulley Muntari signed for Hearts of Oak in February and has made four Ghana Premier League appearances, providing one assist. He was also in top form as the Phobians beat Asante Kotoko to win the President Cup.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Sikka FM, the former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars (Legon Cities) and Okwahu United who has been impressed with Muntari’s performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League has clamored for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the Nigeria clash.



“Sulley Muntari always give tailored measured passes and he needs to be in the Ghana’s squad which will face Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup Play offs,” he said.



Muntari won his first title for the Hearts of Oak last Friday when they defeated Asante Kotoko in the President Cup.