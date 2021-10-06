Oduro Sarfo explains accreditation brouhaha between GFA and NSA

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Oduro Sarfo

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Oduro Sarfo, has explained the brouhaha involving the FA and the National Sports Authority (NSA) over accreditation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The two entities have been battling it out on which body issues accreditation to journalists for the Ghana-Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



There has been a display of power-play between the two bodies with talks of a purported move of the game from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to the Obuasi Sports Stadium by the GFA.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports, Oduro Sarfo explained the roles of the Ghana Football Association in organizing games and the need for the NSA to focus on their core duties.



“We have realized the NSA were issuing out accreditation which isn’t their job. So after the game against Ethiopia, we engaged them to that effect. Their job is only on the facility and their interest is to get that 20 percent from the gate”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.

“So we told them to leave the accreditation so we don’t it ourselves. We advertised it on our website and they countered it. In the game against South Africa when Ghana was fined, it was the GFA that paid the money.



“Against Sao Tome, we were fined $5,000 it was the GFA that paid. If when there are costs they expect GFA to rather pay. We need to stop those things”.



“We told FIFA the game will be at Cape Coast and since it is under the NSA and they want to run the show then we intend to move the game to Obuasi. So we have written to FIFA in that regard. Obuasi isn’t under the National Sports Authority so we can run the show from there," he added.