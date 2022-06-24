Off-season is for rest, not alcohol and women - Coach Kobby Mensah to Karela Utd players

Karela United FC

Karela United head coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah, has advised his players to avoid alcohol and sex during their off-season holidays.



The manager advised his players to be disciplined and stick to the purpose of the off-season, which is rest.



In his send-off address, he told his players to manage the time they log on and spend on social media.



“The season has ended and as you head home, this is a time of rest, not indiscipline. Not a time for food, alcohol and women. Time of rest, especially to players who stay up late on Tik Tok and other social media platforms," he said as quoted by 442gh.com.

Karela United for the first time in the club's history, the Aiyinasie side finished 4th with 52 points.



Karela, as a result, have qualified for the Ghana League Club Association(GHALCA)'s top four competition.



The Green and Whites ended the campaign with 13 wins, 13 draws and 8 losses after 34 matches.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League is slated to commence on a Friday, September 9 with matches played across the various league centres.



