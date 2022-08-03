Offical: Asante Kotoko sign Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko new signing, Steven Mukwala Desse

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala Dese from Uganda River Authority FC.

The Reds officially announced the deal via their Twitter handle, stating that the Ugandan striker has joined the club on a free transfer.



Mukwala has penned a two-year deal with Kotoko with an option to extend by a year.



The Ugandan has been on Kotoko's radar for the past two years and the Porcupines have finally managed to secure the signature of the striker.



Kotoko continue to add depth to their team ahead of a busy 2022/2023 season, where the team will compete in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Champions League and the domestic League Cup.



Mukwala is their second signing having unveiled goalkeeper, Frederick Asre who joined as a free agent.



The 23-year-old is expected to boost the squad with his unique attributes and goal-scoring prowess. He netted 13 goals in 26 matches during the 2021/2022 Ugandan Premier League season.

EE/KPE