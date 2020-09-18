Sports News

Official: Asante Kotoko announces full management team

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has named a eight-team member management which includes Brazilian Nilo Effori.

The team has some of the finest sports administrators in the country and will be in the role for the next three years unders Nana Yaw Amponsah's reign as the CEO of the Porcupine Warriors.



Also in the team is former Deputy Secretary General of the Ghana Football Association, Emmanuel Dasoberi, who will be Administration and Operations Manager, renowned Broadcast journalist Moses Antwi Benefo is the club's spokesperson and Asamoah Gyan's former manager Dentaa Amoateng as the Diaspora and International Relations Manager.



Brazilian lawyer Nilo Effori will be head of the legal department in terms of international matters.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who was appointed CEO two months ago is confident in the team and hopes to deliver his mandate for the club in the next three years.



Below is a letter with respect to the newly formed management team:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.