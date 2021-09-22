Official: Asante Kotoko signs 18-year-old Clinton Opoku

Teenager Clinton Opoku joins Asante Kotoko from Phar Rangers FC

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have announced their third signing in the ongoing transfer window ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The Porcupine Warriors have announced the signing of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Clinton Opoku on a four-year deal.



The 18-year-old was spotted at the Adako Jachie training grounds on Monday afternoon, training under new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum when the team resumed preseason.

Teenager Clinton Opoku joins Asante Kotoko from Division One League side Phar Rangers FC.



He becomes the third player to join the Porcupines after former Inter Allies midfielder Richmond Lamptey and Maxwell Agyemang of Wamanfo Mighty Royals FC.



