Official: Asante Kotoko unveils the signing of Richard Boadu

Midfielder Richard Boadu has joined Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC midfielder, Richard Boadu, has officially joined his ‘dream club’ Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Football season.



Asante Kotoko has today, September 27, 2021, unveiled Richard Boadu as their new player after agreeing to a deal with Tarkwa-based Medeama SC at an undisclosed fee.



Richard Boadu has signed a three-year deal with the record holders of the Ghana Premier League and will now have the opportunity to play in front of the crowd at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in the red jersey.

Boadu made 24 league appearances for Medeama in the just-ended season and scored just a goal and that came against Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



"???????????? ????????????????????. ???????? ????????????????????. ????????'???? ????????????????. We are delighted to announce the signing of midfield enforcer Richard Boadu on a three-year deal from Medeama SC," the club wrote on its Twitter page.



