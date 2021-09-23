Official: Ernest Thompson appointed new AshantiGold head coach

Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey

• Ernest Thompson becomes the new Ashantigold coach

• He has signed a two-year contract



• He is the replacement of coach Romain Folz



Ashantigold SC have announced the appointment of coach Ernest Thompson Quartey ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Football Season.



Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey joins the Miners after parting ways with relegated side Ebusua Dwarfs in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

He has penned down a two-year contract with the four times Ghana Premier League champions ahead of the new season.



“???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????? are delighted to announce ???????????????? an agreement has been reached with ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? become the club’s new head coach,” the club posted it on their Twitter page.



Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey comes as the replacement of Frenchman Romain Folz.



