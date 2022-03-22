19
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games

Otto Addo Coach 610x400 Otto Addo is the current Black Stars coach

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced a 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

An eternal wait for the squad is over as the Ghana Football Association at the wee hours of Tuesday, March 22, 2022 published the list of players invited by coach Otto Addo for the doubleheader.

The squad unsuprisingly has usual suspects Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Despite widespread rumors of local representation in the team, only Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah made the squad.

The team has four goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, four wingers and four strikers.

There are also some new faces with Dennis Odoi and Felix Afena-Gyan leading pack.

See the squad below





