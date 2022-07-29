Official: Ghanaian youngster Yussif Moro joins Brighton after leaving Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder, Yussif Moro

English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager, Yussif Moro Owusu from Chelsea.

Moro announced his new move via his Twitter handle on Friday, July 29, 2022.



"Happy to join the @OfficialBHAFC(Brighton and Hove Albion) family. A new path, a new home."



Yussif Moro is viewed as the future successor for outgone Malian midfielder, Yves Bissouma, who left this summer to join Tottenham Hotspur.



The 16-year-old upon joining Brighton will feature for the U-23s. Currently, the specifics of the transfer are unknown.



Moro has a lot of potentials, which has accelerated his development at the academy level.



Yussif gained promotion to the Chelsea U-23 last year following his impressive exhibition for Chelsea’s U-18 side.

He won't be able to sign a professional contract with Brighton until he turns 17 in February 2023.



The Ghanaian is a versatile midfielder who can also play defensively as a centre-back.



Due to his versatility, he earned minutes at all levels in the Chelsea Academy. Primarily he is a defensive midfielder.



Moro has spent the last three seasons with Chelsea, representing the U-16, U-18, and U-23 teams. However, he mostly featured for the U-18s.



He will be Brighton's second Ghanaian signing, following the arrival of Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea in 2020.



