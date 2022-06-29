0
Official: HSV sign Ransford Konigsdorffer from Dresden

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has signed a four-year contract with Hamburg SV (HSV) from Dynamo Dresden the club announced on Tuesday, 28th June.

The striker who has been training with Dynamo Dresden throughout the negotiations is currently with his new teammates.

Yeboah, 20, scored five goals and assisted five times in thirty league appearances last season, enticing Hamburg to quickly negotiate with Dresden for his services

He formerly played for Hertha Berlin and has represented Germany at the under-21 level.

Konigsdorffer played youth football for Minerva Berlin, SCC Berlin and Hertha BSC before joining the youth setup at Dynamo Dresden in the summer of 2019.

Konigsdorffer made his debut for Dresden as a substitute in a 2-0 away defeat to 1. FC Nurnberg.

