Official: Hearts of Oak register Konadu Yiadom for 2022/23 season- Check out full squad 

Konadu Yiadom

Hearts of Oak has registered Konadu Yiadom for the 2022/23 football season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The former WAFA defender will play for the club, contrary to reports his registration was unsuccessful.



The Ghanaian transfer window closed on Monday, August 22, with reports of The Phobians failing to register Konadu Yiadom.



However, GHANAsoccernet.com has intercepted Hearts of Oak's official registered players for the upcoming season.



Konadu Yiadom is part of the list with his registration number GHA070366M.



Joe Abu Salem, the agent of Konadu Yiadom has alleged that Hearts of Oak have failed to honor their part of agreement in the transfer deal for Konadu Yiadom.

Asante Kotoko were ready to offer $50,000 to sign the center-back but was rejected by the agent because of loyalty and earlier agreeing in principle to transfer the player to Hearts of Oak.



Abu Salam had used some unpleasant words in an interview on Asempa FM, stating he regrets allowing Konadu Yiadom to join Hearts of Oak.



“I regret not given Konadu to Kotoko. Everything shows I mad a mistake. I really regret and should have taken the money from Kotoko.Nana Yaw even told me Hearts have no money to pay the boy.



Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei Sowah reacted to the claims made by Joe Abu Salem and stated they will not be blackmailed.



“He has taken part of the money for Konadu Yiadom, Odotei told Asempa FM

"We will not stand for any blackmail. If you have taken part of the money, why do you make it look like he has not taken anything. We'll not tolerate that.



"If I tell you how Abu has done to Hearts over this Konadu matter, you will he shocked. Ask him if we owe him the players he brought to us. Abu should steer clear. We signed Konadu on a pre-contract as far back in April".



The 22-year-old had a fantastic season with the Academy Boys, appearing in almost every match and scoring one goal.



