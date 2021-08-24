Official: Karela United appoint Bismark Kobby Mensah as head coach

Newly appointed Karela United FC Coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Karela United FC have officially announced the appointment of trainer Bismark Kobby Mensah as the club’s new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Mensah will be a direct replacement to Evans Adotey who was sacked at the back end of last season.



Mensah, an ex-Ghana U17 striker, has come on in leaps and bounce as a coach and is credited for Samartex's transformation since his arrival in 2018.



His ingenuity helped Samartex to finish third in Zone II of the Division One League; nine points behind champions Bibiani Gold Stars.

Mensah has Premier League experience from his days at Bechem United.



The Ghana Football Association appointed Mensah as deputy coach for the national U15 team in 2019.