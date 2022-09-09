Official: Medeama appoint David Duncan as new head coach

David Duncan has joined Medeama

Medeama have appointed David Duncan as their new Head Coach to replace Umar Abdul Rabi, they announced on Friday.

Duncan, 58, has signed a one-year deal with the club, with an option for a further year.



The Mauve and Yellows have turned to the experienced gaffer amid uncertainty over the ability of Umar to steer the club to success this season.



He told the club's official website: "It's a great privilege and honour, equally excited by the challenge ahead. I am aware of the history of this great club and the passion of the fans. I am determined to develop a team capable of delivering success in Tarkwa.



The club can be assured of my unflinching commitment and loyalty as I take this huge challenge. It's exciting to return to the Ghana Premier League after a long absence. I am looking forward to working with the group and the entire football ecosystem at the club."

Medeama president Moses Armah said: "We are delighted that David has joined us for a year and hopefully we can enjoy further years of success with him. He is a top-notch coach, who has an eye for youth development as well and that excites us.



"We are happy with his vision for the club, his drive and determination to achieve success for the team. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with him to put the club at the apex of Ghanaian and African football."



Duncan has been without a club since he parted ways with giants Asante Kotoko in 2016.



This present a perfect opportunity for him to re-launch his career in the Ghanaian top-flight.