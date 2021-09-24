Official: Milovan Rajevac appointed Black Stars coach

New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac has officially been appointed head coach of the Ghana Black Stars.

His appointment was made public by the Ghana Football Association at a press conference held on Friday, September 24, 2021.



Milovan Rajevac has signed a one-year deal which is subject to a further one-year renewal if he qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Serbian will be paid $30,000 a month. He will be assisted by Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo.



The new technical team has been tasked to win the next AFCON and also qualify for the next World Cup.