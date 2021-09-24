Official: Milovan Rajevac appointed Black Stars coach

Fri, 24 Sep 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac has officially been appointed head coach of the Ghana Black Stars.
His appointment was made public by the Ghana Football Association at a press conference held on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Milovan Rajevac has signed a one-year deal which is subject to a further one-year renewal if he qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Serbian will be paid $30,000 a month. He will be assisted by Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo.
The new technical team has been tasked to win the next AFCON and also qualify for the next World Cup.
