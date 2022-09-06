0
Menu
Sports

BREAKING: Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games

Black Stars 5678909876 Black Stars

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otta Addo releases 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Inaki Williams has received his first call-up for the Black Stars having been included in coach Otto-Addo's squad for friendlies later this month.

GoalKeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: