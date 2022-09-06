BREAKING: Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games

Black Stars

Otta Addo releases 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Inaki Williams has received his first call-up for the Black Stars having been included in coach Otto-Addo's squad for friendlies later this month.



GoalKeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew



