BREAKING: Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games

Tue, 6 Sep 2022
Otta Addo releases 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies
Inaki Williams has received his first call-up for the Black Stars having been included in coach Otto-Addo's squad for friendlies later this month.
GoalKeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.
Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew
