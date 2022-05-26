8
Official: Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers, 4-nation tournament in Japan

Otto Addo Black Stars White 696x418 1 Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Otto Addo has named Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup against Madagascar and Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will also take part in a 4-nation tournament in that features Japan, Chile and Tunisia as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November. Captain Andre Ayew who missed the World Cup play offs against Nigeria has returned to the squad after serving his two-match suspension.

Also, returning to the squad are Mubarak Wakasso, Jonathan Mensah and Kamaldeen Sulemana. The three players have not featured for the Black Stars since the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Accra Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah have also been included in the squad.

Ghana will take on Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 before taking on Central African Republic four days later. With the World Cup around the corner, Otto Addo will lead his charges to a four-nation tournament in Japan as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup.

