Official: Salis Abdul Samed joins RC Lens from Clermont Foot

Salis Abdul Samed 5678 Salis Abdul Samed unveiled at new club, Lens

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samed Salis pulls out of Black Stars squad due to injury

Samed Salis departs Clermont Foot after 3 years

Samed Salis set for Lens medicals

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 22-year-old has completed a €5 million transfer from Clearmont Foot to Lens after passing his medical test on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Yellow and Reds announced the signing via a video posted on their Twitter handle, detailing the journey of Salis Samed from Accra to France.

The video showed some statistics about Samed from the 2021/2022 French Ligue 1 season.

Following Samed's departure, Clermont Foot will be left with two Ghanaian players, Alidu Seidu and Grejohn Kyei.

Samed has spent three years at Clermont since joining the French top-flight side from JMG Academy.

He initially joined on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal in 2021.

The midfielder played 31 matches in the just-ended season, scoring 1 goal.

Salis Abdul Samed earned his maiden Black Stars call-up under former coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he could not honour his invitation due to injury.

Watch Salis unveiling video below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
