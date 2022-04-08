Official: Samuel Inkoom signs 1-year deal with Hearts of Oak

Defender, Samuel Inkoom

Ghana International Samuel Inkoom has completed a 1-year transfer deal to Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak.



The former FC Basel player joined the club in March where he was placed under supervision by the technical team to access his performance level.



Samuel Inkoom is said to be awaiting his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) to be able to conclude the deal.

Inkoom had intended to play for the Porcupine Warriors but he was unable to reach a deal with Asante Kotoko.



When signed, Inkoom would become the second high-profiled player in recent times to play for Hearts of Oak in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Sulley Muntari signed for the Phobians in the ongoing campaign and has so far won the President’s Cup with the club.



The player has been training on his own since his return to Ghana after his last deal in Georgia.



Inkoom was part of Ghana’s squad that won the under-20 World Cup with the Black Satellites in 2009.

The 32-year-old was part of Ghana's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where the Black Stars lost the final to Ivory Coast.





