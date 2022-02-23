Officials of Women Premier League clubs to undergo mentorship training

Betway is sponsor of the Ghana Women’s Premier League

Earlier this month, Super Group-owned Betway announced a partnership deal with the Ghana Football Association to sponsor the Ghana Women’s Premier League. The leading global online betting and gaming brand is being recognised as the Development Partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

As development partners, the Ghana Women’s Premier League is set to benefit a mix of programmes, amongst these beneficiaries being the Mentorship Training programme, which focuses on the upliftment of women’s football within the Ghana Women’s Premier League.



The programme will see the upskilling of key stakeholders in the Ghana Women’s Premier League through a variety of mentorship and training workshops to better enhance their abilities of adapting to the changes in the dynamic football world.



The season-long programme will include sessions on personal and leadership development, sports science and nutrition, sponsorships and marketing, strategic management and optimal training for learning and technical performance.



The mentorship and training programme will kick off on 24 February 2022 with administrators of the Ghana Women’s Premier League being taken through sessions on personal and leadership development.

Among those who will be in attendance will be General Secretary for the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo, Ashley Kotzin and Warren Engelbrecht.



Speaking to the media, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager- Marketing said the main aim of the programme is to create a platform to help empower women’s football in Ghana.



“The mentorship training programme was created to equip, empower and inspire the development of women’s football in Ghana. We are excited to be making an impact in women’s football through the upliftment of the Ghana’s Women’s Premier League.”



To join the Betway/GWPL Mentorship Training Programme conversation, follow #BetwayGWPLMentorship