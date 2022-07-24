Ogum should be fired - Kotoko board member

Asante Kotoko board member, Kofi Amoa-Abban

Asante Kotoko board member, Kofi Amoa-Abban has called for the sacking of the club's head manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh.



Amoa-Abban believes that the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management was responsible for the club's success in the 2021–2022 season, not Ogum, who has rattled the club by resigning informally.



The Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur asserted in a Twitter post that the manager should be dismissed because no one is bigger than the club.

"Asante Kotoko is under the Stewardship of a great Management Team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah. The success on and off the pitch last season is testament to this fact. THE COACH SHOULD BE FIRED. No one is bigger than the Club. Asante Kotoko remains Supreme…," he tweeted.



Ogum guided the Reds to league triumph last season, but he has opted to leave his position because of resentment against the management, reports claim.



The ex-WAFA trainer reportedly made his decision known after a fallout with the board during a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



He informed the board of his intention, but he is yet to resign formally.



Emmanuel Dasoberi, the club's administrative manager, confirmed that although Ogum has not officially resigned, he did not allow anyone talk him out of it.

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



According to a media release from the board of directors dated July 22, 2022, Prosper Ogum has nor communicated his resignation to the Board.



“The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have heard from various social media platforms and news in general that the coach of the club, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has communicated his resignation to the Technical Committee of the Board.



“We inform you that, the said coach has neither resigned nor communicated his resignation to the Board.



The statement from the club’s Board signed by Secretary Kwamina Mensah further urged the general public to disregard any information on Ogum’s resignation.

