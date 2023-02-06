0
‘Oh God please’ - Asamoah Gyan prays for Christian Atsu’s safe rescue

Atsu Gyan New Christian Atsu and Asamoah Gyan

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has been hard hit by news that his former Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu has been trapped in rubble after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Reacting to the news which has gone viral since morning, Gyan took to his social media and posted, “OH GOD. Plsssssssss.”

The post accompanied by a heartbreak emoji sees Asamoah Gyan praying for his brother to be rescued safely and alive.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also reacted to the sad news.

In a short statement, the Ghana FA says its thoughts are with the former Chelsea forward and all other persons affected by the quake in Turkey and Syria.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news,” the GFA said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

