Okocha did magic like Ronaldinho but was not celebrated because he is African – Samuel Eto’o

Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho were teammates at PSG

Jay-Jay Okocha wins 1994 AFCON with Nigeria

Samuel Eto’s says Okocha was on the same level with Ronaldinho



Ronaldinho named 2006 World player of the year



African Football legend, Samuel Eto’o believes that Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha was as talented and magical as 2002 FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldinho Gaucho.



Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho shared the same dressing room during their stay with French giants Paris Saint Germain but the world recognizes the Brazilian than the Nigerian Superstar.



Eto’o who was Ronaldinho’s teammate at Barcelona is displeased that the ex-Super Eagles captain did not receive as many accolades during his career as the Brazilian

Eto’o insisted that is ridiculous that Okocha failed to receive the recognition he deserved during his playing career because of wizard dribbling skills.



“It’s the injustice of world football that Jay-Jay is not regarded as one of the all-time best” Samuel Eto’o said as quoted by Onvoitout.



He added that the things that the world recognize Ronaldinho for was done by the former Super Eagles captain in the 1990s.



“What we saw Ronaldinho do a few years ago, Jay-Jay (Okocha) had done 10 or 15 years before and he never had the recognition of others. And that’s what happens when it comes to Africa.”



Jay-Jay Okocha played in three different FIFA World Cup tournaments and won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in 1994.