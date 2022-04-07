0
Okoe Boye narrates how Randy Abbey 'prophesied' Ghana's qualification to the World Cup

Randy Abbey Nov 23 GFA Executive Board Member, Randy Abbey

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup

Ghana to play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at 2022 World Cup

World Cup in Qatar to commence on November 21, 2022

Former Deputy Minister of Health, Bernard Okoe Boye has revealed that GFA Executive Board Member, Randy Abbey prophesied that Ghana would qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, the Black Stars’ qualification to their 4th World Cup in history is a manifestation of Randy Abbey’s words.

Speaking on the Good Morning show on Metro TV, the former MP said, “congratulations, we had a chat and I told you that I believe in your understanding of football some few months ago and that whatever it takes try and take us to the World Cup.”

“I will like to commend the GFA and you in particular because of what you told me, I can't say what you told me but it manifested. You really understand the game,” Okoe Boye stated.

“That is why when the Phobian fans charged on you, you know how to calm them down,” he added.

The former MP explained that “there is so much value you can’t quantify when you qualify for the World Cup,” because during his first visit to the United States people mistaken Ghana for an island till the Black Stars played at the World Cup in 2006.

