Oli Rahman: Ghana's FIFA U-17 World Cup winner who did not get a medal

Ghana's Black Starlets made history in 1991 when they defeated Spain 1-0 to become the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Nii Odartey Lamptey, Yaw Preko, and Mohammed Gago who excelled in the tournament are still remembered and credited as Ghana World Cup winners.



However, there are a few forgotten ones, such as Oli Rahaman, who cannot even claim to be a world cup winner for the country because they were not presented with a winner's medal.



Rahman started the majority of the qualifiers and earned a well-deserved call-up to the 22-man squad for the tournament in Italy.



FIFA allowed teams to announce the 22-squad list at the time, but they could only register 18 and have four reserves.



Despite his contribution in the qualifiers for Ghana, the former Asante Kotoko winger was named among the reserves.



Unlike today, reserves were not awarded winners medals back in the day; thus, Rahman, despite being with the team throughout the tournament, did not earn a medal to validate his claim of being a World Cup winner.

"Yes, I was a member of the 1991 squad. Yes, the team that won that trophy," he told surprised Dan Kwaku Yeboah who asked about his national team career in an interview.



When asked whether he has a gold medal, he answered: "No, I wasn't registered because among the 22(players), not every player got a medal. At the time, out of the 22 players, they register 18 players. So those who were the reserves were me, Tanko Ayuba of King Faisal, Nii Ayi Welbeck and Emmanuel Asare of Ebusua Dwarfs."



Rahman went on to say that Ghana's 1991 squad, for which he could only be a reserve even with his talent, is the best U-17 squad the country has ever had.



"We had a good team. Up till now, I don't think there we have such a U-17 squad in Ghana."



Oli Rahman won a member of Ghana's Olympic team that won Bronze in Barcelona in the 1992 Olympic Games.



Below are some notable names of the Starlet 91 squad

Ben Owu(Goalkeeper)



Sebastien Banes



Issac Asare



Kofi Nimo



Daniel Addo



Mohammed Gago

Alex Poku(C)



Yaw Preko



Samuel Osei Kuffour



Nii Odartey Lamptey



Emmanuel Duah



Mark Edusei

