Oliver Berg denies racially abusing Ghanaian defender Sam Mensiro

Ghanaian defender, Sam Mensiro

Kalmar star Oliver Berg has denied abusing Ghanaian defender Sam Mensiro in a league game at the Jamtkraft Arena.

The two players clashed during the dying embers of the Swedish Allsvenskan game between the Ostersunds FK and Kalmar FF at the Jämtkraft Arena.



Mensiro and Berg went in for a challenge, clashed, and as the Ostersunds skipper was heading back to his position, he suddenly turned and angrily went back towards the Norwegian midfielder.



Clearly, Berg was not enthused by the challenge from Mensiro and that prompted his excessive reaction.



According to Mensiro, Berg used derogatory language against his ethnicity which also informed his incensed feedback.



“Svarta människor vet inte att spela fotboll”, which translates that “Black people don’t know how to play football”.

Mensiro — who speaks fluent Svenska — could not hide his fury over Berg’s words hence tried to grab the Norwegian by his jersey until the intervention of some Ostersunds technical bench who were close to the action.



The referee pulled the two players to one side and had some strong words with them before brandishing his yellow card.



Berg could be seen saying that he had not done anything whiles Mensiro looked perplexed over the caution received.



The Norwegian footballer for the first time in an interview has opened up on the issue.



"I experience joy that we won the match. I thank all the players and referees then I go to some ÖFK players. Then he (Mensiro) comes forward and accuses me of calling him racist. I back away and hear nothing more. Then I talk to other people from ÖFK that I know and then I hear that he accuses me of racism. It's a shock. I get empty and think "worst-case scenario".

"I do not know what to say or how to defend myself. The feelings become too strong, says Oliver Berg to the club's website.



The TV pictures captured a distressed Berg after the situation. He says that he has received a lot of support from Kalmar, which he appreciates.



"There has been an incredible amount of emotion. I do not want to be and am not such a person. I have not said anything close to what he accuses me of. I get really sad and afterward, I have felt great frustration and disappointment.



"I have experienced a lot of love and support from the club, which has also stood up for me. I hope that the truth will come out and that people will believe what I say. I say I have not done anything and I hope people see me as the same old Oliver," he added.