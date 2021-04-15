Oliver De Coque: Four tins you fit no know about di Nigerian Guitarist

Oliver De Coque bin die for June 2008 afta im bin sick with diabetes and hypertension

Oliver De Coque dey trend today on top say e suppose turn 74 dis year if im still dey alive.

Google Doodle showcase im artwork for dia page on top say today na im birthday.



Di Nigerian Guitarist bin die for June 2008 afta im bin sick with diabetes and hypertension according to one interview wey im pikin bin do.



Four tins wey you fit no know about Oliver De Couque



Im real name na Oliver Sunday Akanite



E bin reveal for 2005 interview say im get di name from wen e start to dey play Ekpili music for 1976.

Dem bin call im band, Oliver and his Co-Singers, na so pipo wey gbadun am Oliver De Coque and im bin decide maintain di name.



Tori also dey say im get di name because pipo bin dey call am "Oliver de ka Okwe" wey im later remix to Oliver de Coque.



Who Crown am di Highlife King



Believe am or not, na actually a sitting King crown am as di King of Highlife for 1994.



Apparently, di Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi na im crown on top say im dey consistent with im music.

Oda accolades wey im collect for im life na Ikemba and im collect Doctorate for music from di University of New Orleans.



How im take start im music career



Tori be say im bin start im music career at di age of 17 for Anambra State, South East Nigeria with Ekpili Music.



E tok for one interview say na one of di best guitarist for Africa, Congolese Piccolo be di first pesin wey teach am to play guitar.



Tori be say im bin release ova 70 albums with im brand of highlife music wey im call Ogene.

Popular music di Guitarist put im voice inside



For 1973, e bin feature for di popular Prince Nico Mbarga album wey dem call "Sweet Mother".



E bin also release songs wey still dey popular today like Identity and Biri Ka Mbiri.



