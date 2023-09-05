Oliver Khan celebrates Sammy Kuffour with ‘kiss of life’ photo that saved his life

Sammy Kuffour resuscitates Oliver Khan

Former German goalkeeper, Oliver Khan has celebrated his Bayern Munich teammate, Samuel Osei Kuffour on his 47th birthday.

Samuel Osei Kuffour who was born September 3, 1976, celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday and his former Bayern Munich teammate penned him a heartfelt message.



Oliver Khan posted a throwback photo of when Sammy Kuffour gave him a kiss to resuscitate him back to life after he collapsed.



The legendary goalkeeper captioned the picture with the words, “Happy Birthday to my good friend Sammy Kuffour who turned 47 yesterday and always had a huge „impact“ on our defence.”



During the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Manchester United in 2001, Sammy Kuffour displayed his extraordinary sportsmanship when he came to the aid of his teammate Oliver Khan.



During the match, Oliver Khan collapsed on the pitch. It was a tense moment as the world watched, but Kuffour, showing remarkable presence of mind and compassion, rushed to Khan's side. With a symbolic "kiss of life," Kuffour revived his teammate, who went on to play a crucial role in the game.

22-years after this remarkable act of sportsmanship and compassion, Oliver Khan still remembers the act of Sammy Kuffour.







JNA/KPE